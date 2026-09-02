AP Minister Sandhya Rani targets Jagan over remarks on women, tribal rights

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani on Wednesday hit out at YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks on women's and tribal rights, questioning his record on the issues.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:55 IST
AP Minister Sandhya Rani targets Jagan over remarks on women, tribal rights
Andhra Pradesh Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Photo/ TDP Central Office). Image Credit: ANI
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Andhra Pradesh Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani on Wednesday hit out at YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks on women's and tribal rights, questioning his record on the issues. Sandhya Rani alleged that women faced house arrests, restrictions and harassment during the previous YSRCP government. She questioned Jagan's claims of supporting women's dignity and rights, referring to the treatment of women who had protested or raised their voices against his government.

The Minister also referred to the Amaravati farmers' protests and alleged that women farmers were subjected to force and disrespect during the previous government. "How can Jagan speak about respecting women when women who raised their voices during his tenure were allegedly subjected to restrictions and harassment?" Sandhya Rani said.

She further criticised Jagan over his alleged treatment of women in his own family, particularly his mother and sisters. Referring to his political differences with his sister YS Sharmila, the Minister alleged that derogatory remarks had been made against her. Sandhya Rani questioned Jagan's credibility in speaking about women's dignity while recalling these incidents.

The Minister also challenged Jagan's recent remarks on tribal communities, saying his statements should be viewed in the context of the record of the previous YSRCP government. She alleged that there was a difference between the claims made by the former Chief Minister and the actions of his government when it was in power.

Sandhya Rani said issues concerning women's dignity, tribal rights and welfare should not be used for political purposes and called for accountability over the treatment of people during the previous government. The Minister's remarks came in response to Jagan's recent statements on women and tribal communities. (ANI)

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