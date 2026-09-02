Odisha signs MoUs with UNDP, CivicDataLab to strengthen disaster risk management

In the presence of Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and CivicDataLab (CDL) at Lok Seva Bhavan.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:51 IST
Odisha signs MoUs with UNDP, CivicDataLab to strengthen disaster risk management
Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the presence of Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and CivicDataLab (CDL) at Lok Seva Bhavan. According to the press release, the partnerships aim to strengthen the state's disaster risk management ecosystem through data, technology, innovation and institutional collaboration, while enhancing Odisha's preparedness and resilience to disasters.

The collaboration with UNDP and CivicDataLab is expected to support the development of more effective, evidence-based and technology-enabled approaches to disaster preparedness, response and risk reduction across the state. The signing ceremony was attended by Resident Representative, UNDP India, Angela Lusigi and Director and Co-Founder, CivicDataLab India, Gaurav Godhwani.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy rainfall in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district caused rainwater to enter homes in several villages across the region, leading to the collapse of numerous mud houses. According to Mayurbhanj's Emergency Sub-Collector, Tapas Kumar Mohanta, a red alert for heavy rainfall was issued in the district for August 29 and 30. He stated that the district administration had alerted all Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Tehsildars, who are currently overseeing water drainage operations in low-lying areas.

"We received an advance 'Red Alert' warning from the IMD for Mayurbhanj, predicting heavy rainfall. Warnings were issued for heavy rain on August 29 and 30... An alert has been issued for low-lying areas due to the heavy downpour. The district administration has alerted all Tehsildars and BDOs, who are currently overseeing water drainage operations in these low-lying areas... Tehsildars have assessed the damage to houses and submitted reports; compensation will be provided in accordance with SDRF norms. Instructions have been issued to evacuate residents from low-lying areas if the rainfall intensifies," he told ANI. (ANI)

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