SC agrees to hear plea against luxury project on Goa hills

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by NGO Goa Bachao Abhiyan (GBA) challenging approvals granted for 'Acqua Eden', a high-density luxury residential project proposed on the steep hills of Sancoale, Goa.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 21:31 IST
SC agrees to hear plea against luxury project on Goa hills
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by NGO Goa Bachao Abhiyan (GBA) challenging approvals granted for ‘Acqua Eden’, a high-density luxury residential project proposed on the steep hills of Sancoale, Goa. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Goa government and developer M/s Parmesh Constructions Company Ltd on the NGO's challenge to a Bombay High Court order dismissing its objections to the project.

GBA has sought quashing of the project approvals and an interim stay on the High Court order. The plea challenged the development permission granted in February 2024, the construction licence issued in March 2024 and a subsequent permission granted under Section 17-A of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act in June 2025.

GBA contended that the project, spread over about 35,050 sq metres, involves a built-up area of nearly 85,886 sq metres, 685 private swimming pools and parking for over 800 vehicles. The NGO alleged that the approvals were obtained by manipulating technical data, particularly the site's slope. Under the Goa Land Development and Building Construction Regulations, development is prohibited on slopes exceeding 25 per cent.

It alleged that authorities improperly calculated the average slope of the entire property, thereby masking steeper portions that would otherwise be classified as non-developable. The plea also raised concerns over the alleged absence of mandatory environmental clearance despite the project's area exceeding the 20,000 sq metre threshold. (ANI)

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