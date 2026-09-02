Karnataka: Teacher seriously injured after being hit by discus during school sports meet in Shivamogga

A physical education teacher was seriously injured after being accidentally hit on the head by a discus during a zonal-level school sports meet in Shivamogga district, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 21:33 IST
Karnataka: Teacher seriously injured after being hit by discus during school sports meet in Shivamogga
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A physical education teacher was seriously injured after being accidentally hit on the head by a discus during a zonal-level school sports meet in Shivamogga district, officials said. The incident took place at Chinne Gowda Stadium in Rippenpete town of Hosanagara tluk during a sports meet organised for students under the age of 17.

According to reports, a student had thrown the discus during the event when it accidentally struck the teacher on the head, leaving him with severe injuries and heavy bleeding. The injured teacher has been identified as Kamalakar, who teaches at Mary Mata School in Rippenpete.

Following the incident, Kamalakar was immediately rushed to the Rippenpete Primary Health Centre, where he is undergoing treatment. The mishap occurred while the zonal-level sports meet was underway at the stadium.

Further details regarding the teacher's condition are awaited. (ANI)

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