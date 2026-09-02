Parents of heart-patient Tanvi allege delay in procedure at AIIMS Delhi, seek inquiry into reasons of her death 

Parents of Tanvi, 15, who was under treatment at AIIMS Delhi for complex congenital heart condition and died earlier this month, have alleged that the requisite procedure was delayed and have sought an inquiry. Tanvi had been visiting AIIMS Delhi since the age of two for treatment of her condition.

Tanvi’s mother Bhavika Pariyani said her daughter was supposed to undergo surgery and alleged that the doctors were “putting it off for so many years”. “My daughter was a heart patient. I have been coming here for years. I want justice for my daughter. I lost my daughter due to negligence,” she alleged.

Mukesh Pariyani, father of Tanvi, said he visited AIIMS for the first time in October 2012. He said he was given a date of operation during visits in 2014 and when he went for the purpose in September 2, 2015, he was told that the procedure will be held before Diwali.

He alleged that they launched a complaint also but the doctors kept putting off the procedure. “I went again in 2023, but they refused to operate...then, in 2025, we filed a complaint again… we were asked to come in July 28, 2025. When we went, the doctor was on leave… they then said that the child would manage on medication alone. After the medication was prescribed on the OPD card, I called and lodged a complaint in February this year… They kept running tests, but the operation never happened. My child passed away. Who is responsible for this?” Pariyani asked.

“I want the strictest possible action to be taken… I demand an inquiry, I want justice,” he added. Sources another case of an ASD hole in the heart is pending at AIIMS of a woman who submitted money for surgery in 2015.

The husband of a woman, who is now taking treatment from a private hospital said he had been assured of the procedure. "After showing all the reports and tests, doctors at AIIMS Delhi recommended surgery and for which we deposited money in 2015, but the surgery couldn't be done. I even requested last year to refund the amount we paid, but they refused and said the procedure would be done soon. But at last, when my wife suddenly got sick, I admitted her to a private hospital." All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has ordered a detailed inquiry following death of patient Tanvi, who was under treatment in the hospital for complex congenital heart condition.

In view of the concerns and issues highlighted in the media reports, the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi has constituted a committee to examine the matter in detail, review the sequence of events and establish the facts.The committee will review the clinical course and circumstances surrounding Tanvi’s death. AIIMS said final conclusions will await the committee’s findings and autopsy report. (ANI)