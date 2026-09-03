Trump says Venezuela not ready for elections yet

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 00:16 IST
Trump says Venezuela not ready for elections yet

‌U.S. President ​Donald Trump ‌said on Wednesday that he ‌does not ‌believe Venezuela is ready ⁠for ​elections ⁠yet in ⁠the wake ​of the U.S. ⁠ouster of Nicolas ⁠Maduro ​from power ⁠there.

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