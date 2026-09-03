Trump says Venezuela not ready for elections yet
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not believe Venezuela is ready for elections yet in the wake of the U.S. ouster of Nicolas Maduro from power there.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not believe Venezuela is ready for elections yet in the wake of the U.S. ouster of Nicolas Maduro from power there.
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