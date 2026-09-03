GE Aerospace delivers 3 more F404 engines to HAL for LCA Tejas Mk1A in August

US defence giant GE Aerospace on Thursday said that it has delivered three F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in August for India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme. "GE Aerospace shipped three F404-IN20 engines to HAL in August 2026. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force to power India's indigenous fighter jets," the firm said in a statement.

The delivery comes as HAL continues to receive F404 engines for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme, which has faced delays due to supply constraints. Former HAL Chairman DK Sunil had told ANI in April that GE had assured the delivery of 20 F404 engines during the second half of 2026, between June and December.

"We have five engines, the sixth engine is ready now. It will be picked up shortly. Last time, when I visited GE, the assurance was that they would give us 20 engines in the second half of this calendar year, between June and December. This is the indication from GE and this is a pessimistic number; they have told me they should do better," Sunil had said. Engine availability has been a key factor affecting the production and delivery of the LCA Mk1A aircraft. HAL has said its production line is ready, but deliveries depend on the availability of GE F404 engines.

HAL is also imposing contractual penalties on GE for delays in the supply of F404 engines. "The contract includes a provision stating that if there is a delay in the delivery of F-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft, liquidated damages will be imposed on GE Aviation. So the cost is being imposed as per the contract," HAL officials had said then.

The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 LCA Mk1A aircraft from HAL. (ANI)