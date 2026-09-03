3 crore lakhpati didis created so far, target is 6 crore: Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Mumbai

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, interacted with women from various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Mumbai on Thursday and listened their concerns and grievances regarding banking procedures and credit accessibility. Highlighting the pivotal role of rural transformation in national growth, the Union Minister stated, "Three crore Lakhpati Didis have been made so far; we have to make 6 crore. Until rural India progresses, the country will not progress. The work we are doing is not just a process; it is a commitment to serve the country, to serve the people. There should be a passion, a zeal—how can I contribute to it, how can I do better and better."

Chouhan further said, "I want to congratulate all of you. What we have achieved is something to be proud of, but going forward we will have to stay together with the same passion." Addressing the key financial stakeholders, including banking institutions and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Minister emphasised accountability, institutional continuity, and strict adherence to project timelines.

"A record of this meeting must be made; it should be made. Bankers, RBI, we will fulfil this potential. And therefore we should also decide that if there is continuity, then the timeline will definitely be followed. There should be a meeting of the SRLM (State Rural Livelihood Mission)," he said. Urging financial institutions to adopt an inclusive lending approach toward marginalised beneficiaries, Chouhan remarked, "Let's light a lamp where there is still darkness. Where there is more light, everyone gives loans. But please pay attention to those who do not get loans. To achieve a big goal, there should be a timeline and its roadmap."

Union Minister invoked a famous motivational couplet and called on bankers to back skill training with active credit disbursal: "Who says you can't make a hole in the sky? Just throw a stone with all your heart, friends. You give training, but you don't give loans, please take note of this." He also participated in a tree plantation drive alongside 'Lakhpati Didis' in Mumbai. (ANI)