North East Delhi riots 2020: Shahrukh Pathan seeks interim bail to attend cousin's marriage, court issues notice

It was submitted that the marriage of his cousin sister Ashi, is scheduled for September 5. He may be granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds to attend the marriage and to meet his family members/relatives on this occasion.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 20:35 IST
North East Delhi riots 2020: Shahrukh Pathan seeks interim bail to attend cousin's marriage, court issues notice
Karkardooma Court Complex (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Karkardooma Court has issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea of Shahrukh Pathan, who is seeking 3 days' interim bail to attend the marriage of Cousin sister. He is in judicial in a case of rioting, attempt to murder, etc., related to  February 2020 from the Jafrabad Police Station. His photo had made headlines, showing him pointing a gun during the North East Delhi riots in 2020. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai on Thursday issued notice to the concerned SHO for the next date.

"Issue notice of this application to the Investigation Officer/SHO concerned and to file report on or before the next date of hearing," ASJ Bajpai ordered on September 3. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Anuj Handa appeared for Delhi Police and opposed the application.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar has filed an application on behalf of Shahrukh Pathan seeking interim bail for a period of 3 days on the ground of marriage of his cousin sister, Ms Ashi, who is scheduled to get married on September 5. The marriage will take place in Delhi only. It was submitted that the marriage of his cousin sister Ashi, is scheduled for September 5. He may be granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds to attend the marriage and to meet his family members/relatives on this occasion.

The court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to ensure the presence of the accused in the present application, which is now fixed for September 5. Earlier, on July 18, the Court granted 6 days' interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan to attend the concluding 'Iddat' ceremony of his mother after the death of his father.

An FIR was registered in this regard at Jafrabad Police Station in February 2020. (ANI)

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