Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

The research paper 'Between Utopias and Everyday Practices: Ecopreneurs and New Urban Economies in Bologna,' written by Marianna Musmeci and Laura Sartori and published in Frontiers in Sociology, explores how small sustainability-focused businesses are reshaping economic life in Bologna, Italy. The researchers move beyond familiar measures such as carbon reductions, certifications, or sales figures, examining the ordinary decisions through which business owners try to combine financial survival with environmental care and social justice.

The authors describe these ventures as New Urban Economies, or NUEs: market-based activities that pursue economic viability while embedding environmental and social values into the way they operate. Their importance does not rest solely on selling organic food, recycled clothing, or low-waste products, since their deeper contribution lies in experimenting with fairer relationships among suppliers, workers, customers, communities, and the city itself.

Personal Values Become a New Way of Making a Living

The ecopreneurs interviewed were critical consumers before they became business owners, carefully considering where products came from, how workers were treated, what materials were used, and what environmental damage might follow a purchase. The researchers call this outlook an 'eco-habitus,' meaning that ecological awareness had already become part of the participants' lifestyles, identities, and everyday choices.

Starting a sustainable business was rarely presented as a simple attempt to capture a profitable green market. Many participants had reached a point where their jobs no longer matched their beliefs, leaving them uncomfortable with fast fashion, wasteful production, poor labour conditions, or work that felt socially meaningless. Job losses, relationship breakdowns, bereavement, economic crises, war, and the COVID-19 pandemic sometimes acted as turning points, pushing people to reconsider what kind of work could offer purpose as well as an income.

These entrepreneurs did not describe themselves as activists, nor did they embrace the image of the conventional profit-driven business founder. They saw themselves as skilled professionals trying to reconnect personal values, useful work, financial independence, environmental responsibility, and concern for social justice. Participants with experience in associations, unions, or politics were more likely to connect ecological sustainability with fairness and collective wellbeing, and those with technical or business backgrounds often concentrated on efficiency, governance, measurable impact, and process improvement.

Bologna Offers Fertile Ground, but Support Remains Hard to Reach

The study draws on 23 semi-structured interviews conducted with founders of small businesses in Bologna, including 14 working in food and nine in clothing. Researchers identified suitable enterprises through local searches and existing maps of sustainable and solidarity-based businesses, then explored the owners' biographies, business organization, customers, supply networks, and experiences with public institutions. The interviews were transcribed, anonymized, and analysed using NVivo 14.

Bologna provides a revealing setting because its economy combines clusters of small and medium-sized businesses with a strong cooperative and civic tradition. The city has also experienced growing market pressure, tourism-driven development, housing inequality, and the gradual weakening of the historic Emilian model that once linked economic development with extensive welfare policies and local cooperation.

Most participants regarded Bologna as a receptive place for vegan food, ethical fashion, short supply chains, recycling, and other sustainability-oriented ventures. Funding schemes were described as fragmented, selective, difficult to understand, or limited to particular sectors, while applications often required consultants, administrative knowledge, available cash, and time that new businesses simply did not possess. Several owners felt that customers and local communities had supported them more directly than government institutions.

Sustainability Is Negotiated Through Suppliers, Workers, and Prices

Choosing a supplier became the clearest example of sustainability being negotiated rather than mechanically applied. Owners considered organic production, recycled materials, packaging, transport, geographical distance, certification, transparency, labour conditions, affordability, and personal trust, yet these criteria could pull a business in conflicting directions. A nearby producer might charge prices that customers could not afford, while an overseas supplier could offer certified recycled materials and a transparent supply chain.

Some owners relied on formal certifications; others trusted relationships built through farm markets, personal visits, shared values, and years of direct experience, especially when certification was too expensive for a small producer. The supply chain became a network of recognizable people rather than a collection of anonymous companies, allowing economic exchange to carry ideas of reciprocity, responsibility, and care.

Employee relationships offered another space for experimentation: Participants spoke about stable contracts, predictable shifts, fair workloads, work-life balance, gender-sensitive arrangements, respectful communication, and workplaces where staff could question the owner without fear. These practices may appear modest, yet they challenge sectors such as catering, where informal employment, insecurity, harsh hierarchies, and poor working conditions remain common.

Prices created an equally difficult test: Sustainable raw materials, fair wages, and responsible production often cost more, placing ethical products beyond the reach of some consumers. Owners explained why products were expensive, encouraged customers to value durability and production conditions, and searched for compromises that could preserve both accessibility and business survival. Shops and restaurants also became educational and social spaces where people exchanged recipes, discussed consumption, attended reuse workshops, and learned how ordinary purchases affect workers, animals, resources, and future generations.

Imperfect Businesses Can Still Make Different Futures Visible

The participants openly admitted that their businesses were not completely sustainable. Delivery vans consumed fuel, machinery created emissions, some goods travelled considerable distances, local sourcing could become unaffordable, and owners could not monitor every stage of production. The study treats these admissions as evidence of realism rather than failure, because sustainability emerges as an unfinished practice shaped by limited resources, market competition, infrastructure, and weak institutional support.

Musmeci and Sartori frame these businesses as 'everyday utopias,' small experiments that bring imagined futures into present-day routines. Each decision to reuse materials, provide secure employment, build trust with a farmer, explain a higher price, reduce workplace hierarchy, or turn a shop into a neighbourhood meeting place makes an alternative economic relationship briefly tangible.

Their transformative potential does not come from eliminating capitalism's contradictions or placing heroic responsibility on individual entrepreneurs. It comes from turning those contradictions into practical questions that can be tested every day: Can workers receive greater security without destroying a small company's finances? Can responsible products remain accessible? Can commerce strengthen human relationships instead of reducing everything to price?