Keralam: Cochin International Airport to install bridge-mounted equipment to power parked aircraft at cost of Rs 15.04 crore

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is introducing Bridge-Mounted Equipment (BME) at a project cost of Rs 15.04 crore, taking another significant step towards sustainable airport operations. The facility will be inaugurated on September 24 by Keralam Chief Minister and CIAL Chairman V. D. Satheesan. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 17:54 IST
Keralam: Cochin International Airport to install bridge-mounted equipment to power parked aircraft at cost of Rs 15.04 crore
CIAL to install bridge-mounted equipment (Photo/CIAL PRO) . Image Credit: ANI
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Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is introducing Bridge-Mounted Equipment (BME) at a project cost of Rs 15.04 crore, taking another significant step towards sustainable airport operations. The facility will be inaugurated on September 24 by Keralam Chief Minister and CIAL Chairman V. D. Satheesan. The project is designed to provide parked aircraft with essential electrical power and conditioned air directly from airport infrastructure. It comprises 10 bridge-mounted 90 kVA Ground Power Units (GPUs), 10 bridge-mounted 90 TR Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) units, besides one mobile GPU and one mobile PCA unit.

While parked at an airport, aircraft require electrical power and conditioned air to operate essential onboard systems and maintain cabin comfort. These requirements are generally met through the aircraft's Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) or ground-based diesel-powered equipment, involving fuel consumption and emissions. With the commissioning of the BME system, aircraft parked at aerobridges will be able to draw electricity and conditioned air directly from airport infrastructure, substantially reducing dependence on APUs and diesel-powered ground equipment. The system is expected to prevent approximately 122–145 kg of carbon dioxide emissions per hour of operation, while also reducing noise levels and contributing to a cleaner and safer apron environment.

The project forms part of CIAL's continuing efforts to introduce cleaner and more efficient technologies in airport operations. By reducing the need for fuel-based auxiliary systems while aircraft are on the ground, the initiative further strengthens CIAL's commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible airport infrastructure. Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) recorded its highest-ever net profit of Rs 502 crore in the financial year 2025-26, crossing the Rs 500-crore mark for the first time, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on August 9.

CIAL recorded total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore during the year, while its Board recommended a 55 per cent dividend to shareholders. "A proud moment for Keralam. CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited) has recorded its highest-ever net profit of Rs 502 crore in 2025-26, crossing Rs 500 crore for the first time, on a total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore with the Board recommending a 55% dividend to shareholders," Satheesan said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the management, staff and shareholders of CIAL on the performance. (ANI)

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