Odisha CM Mohan Majhi condoles deaths of eight Odia tourists in MP river accident

(ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of eight Odia tourists after the car they were travelling was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh. In a post on X, CM Majhi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Odia tourists in an accident in Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace,” he wrote. Majhi further said that he had directed officials to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government and local administration to expedite necessary procedures and ensure that the mortal remains were brought back to Odisha with due dignity.

“I have directed officials to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh Government and local administration to expedite all necessary procedures and ensure that the mortal remains are brought back to Odisha with due dignity. The State Government stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he stated. At least eight people, including three children, two women and three men, died after a car carrying devotees was swept away in a rain-swollen stream near Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda area of Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar Soni, the incident took place when the vehicle carrying the devotees attempted to cross the stream amid strong currents. All the deceased were residents of Odisha and had travelled from Ujjain to visit the temple. The identities of the victims are being ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Saturday expressed condolences over the incident. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. An amount of Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident.

An official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, “The mishap in Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.” (ANI)