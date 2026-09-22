Madhya Pradesh: Transport Inspector found murdered in Bhopal, accused dies by suicide

A Transport Inspector posted in Datia was allegedly murdered in Bhopal, while the accused was later found dead by suicide nearby, police said.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 09:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Transport Inspector found murdered in Bhopal, accused dies by suicide
Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan-Bhopal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Transport Inspector posted in Datia was allegedly murdered in Bhopal, while the accused later died by suicide a short distance from the crime scene, police said on Monday. Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a woman had reported that her housemate, who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia, had been murdered. The official had arrived in Bhopal from Datia two days before the incident.

" A woman reported that her housemate — who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia and had arrived in Bhopal from there just two days ago — had been murdered. Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered that the accused had also committed suicide a short distance away." Chauhan said. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The two individuals were known to each other for around seven to eight years, according to the police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026