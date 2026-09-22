Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy, TRS's KT Rama Rao condole death of 2 infants in fire at Adilabad RIMS

According to the release by the Chief Minister’s office, Reddy conveyed his condolences to the families of the infants and directed officials to ensure better medical treatment for the children undergoing treatment at the hospital.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 09:56 IST
Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy, TRS's KT Rama Rao condole death of 2 infants in fire at Adilabad RIMS
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (File Photo/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of two infants in a fire that broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of RIMS Hospital in Adilabad. According to the release by the Chief Minister’s office, Reddy conveyed his condolences to the families of the infants and directed officials to ensure better medical treatment for the children undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to continuously monitor the health condition of the infants receiving treatment and take all necessary measures for their care. He directed authorities to investigate the cause of the fire, submit a report and strengthen safety measures across hospitals to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao expressed shock and anguish over the incident. “Shocked and anguished to learn about the fire accident at the Special Newborn Care Unit at RIMS Adilabad,” KTR said in a post on X.

He said one infant had died and more than 20 children had suffered in the accident, while praying for the well-being of those undergoing treatment. Earlier, a five-day-old newborn died after a fire broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad late Monday night, while 28 children admitted to a ward were safely rescued and evacuated, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 11:50 pm. Upon receiving information, a fire tender was rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. According to a fire official, "A fire broke out at RIMS Hospital last night in Adilabad around 11:50 pm. One fire tender reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A five-day-old newborn lost its life in the fire, and we safely rescued 28 children from a ward and brought them out safely."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026