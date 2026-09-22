Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy, TRS's KT Rama Rao condole death of 2 infants in fire at Adilabad RIMS

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of two infants in a fire that broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of RIMS Hospital in Adilabad. According to the release by the Chief Minister’s office, Reddy conveyed his condolences to the families of the infants and directed officials to ensure better medical treatment for the children undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to continuously monitor the health condition of the infants receiving treatment and take all necessary measures for their care. He directed authorities to investigate the cause of the fire, submit a report and strengthen safety measures across hospitals to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao expressed shock and anguish over the incident. “Shocked and anguished to learn about the fire accident at the Special Newborn Care Unit at RIMS Adilabad,” KTR said in a post on X.

He said one infant had died and more than 20 children had suffered in the accident, while praying for the well-being of those undergoing treatment. Earlier, a five-day-old newborn died after a fire broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad late Monday night, while 28 children admitted to a ward were safely rescued and evacuated, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 11:50 pm. Upon receiving information, a fire tender was rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. According to a fire official, "A fire broke out at RIMS Hospital last night in Adilabad around 11:50 pm. One fire tender reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A five-day-old newborn lost its life in the fire, and we safely rescued 28 children from a ward and brought them out safely."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)