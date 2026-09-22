Uttar Pradesh: Rape accused injured after exchange of fire with police in Sitapur

An accused in a case registered over the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl was injured in police firing after he allegedly opened fire at a police team during an arrest attempt in Sitapur on Tuesday, police said. Circle Officer Mahmudabad, Kapoor Kumar said a case was registered at Thanagaon Police Station on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of the minor girl. The accused is a resident of Saddupur under Sadarpur Police Station.

Following the directions of the Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, police teams were formed, and continuous raids were conducted to apprehend the accused. A reward had also been announced for his arrest, Kumar said. On Tuesday morning, a key informer reported that the accused had been seen near Baira village. Police and Mission Shakti teams reached the road near the village to conduct a raid and spotted the accused near Baira Road, according to the officer.

“Today, on 22 September 2026, a key informer reported that the accused had been seen near Baira village early in the morning. When the police and Mission Shakti teams reached the road near the village to conduct a raid, they spotted the accused near Baira Road,” Kumar said. Police said the accused opened fire at the police team, following which personnel returned fire in self-defence. The accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was immediately taken to CHC Reusa for medical treatment.

“He opened fire on the police team. The police immediately returned fire in self-defence, during which he sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. He was immediately sent to CSC Reusa for medical treatment,” he said. A 12-bore country-made pistol was recovered from the accused, along with two live 12-bore cartridges, two empty cartridges and Rs 350 in cash, police said.

“Further legal action is being taken in the matter,” Kumar said. The police are continuing their investigation into the case. (ANI)