IIT Bombay suicide: IIT Delhi faculty forum backs Prof Doolla, flags ‘mob-driven behaviour’

In a statement issued on September 21, the IIT Delhi faculty body said Doolla was “simply discharging his duties at IIT Bombay during an examination as per the institute’s guidelines”.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 10:11 IST
IIT Bombay suicide: IIT Delhi faculty forum backs Prof Doolla, flags ‘mob-driven behaviour’
IIT Bombay Faculty Forum members stage a campus march in support of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum has extended support to IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in an FIR following the death by suicide of 20-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode, and raised concerns over what it described as “mob-driven behaviour” influencing decision-making at premier institutions. In a statement issued on September 21, the IIT Delhi faculty body said Doolla was “simply discharging his duties at IIT Bombay during an examination as per the institute’s guidelines”.

It also said allegations against him had been made publicly “without presenting any credible evidence” and expressed solidarity with Doolla, his students and family. Doolla was the invigilator during the mid-semester examination in which Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was allegedly found using a mobile phone. The institute had said the student uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. Wakode died by suicide later the same day.

Following a complaint by Wakode’s father, Mumbai Police registered an FIR naming Doolla, alleging abetment to suicide and invoking provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The allegations are under investigation. IIT Bombay has denied that Wakode had made any complaint of caste discrimination to its SC-ST cell or administration. The incident triggered protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding an independent investigation and action against those they hold responsible. Among their demands was Doolla’s removal from the faculty.

On September 21, IIT Bombay removed Doolla from his position as Dean (Administrative Affairs) with immediate effect, while saying that any further action would follow an investigation. He continues to remain a faculty member. The move was among the demands submitted by protesting students.

The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum, however, said there was “an apprehension among faculty members regarding the conduct of evaluations and maintaining academic integrity” following the developments at IIT Bombay. It further “strongly condemns the mob-driven behaviour”, saying such conduct appeared to have affected decision-making at various IIT campuses and could be detrimental to the education system.

The forum also appealed to students, their families and the wider public to support faculty members in maintaining the integrity and fairness of the IIT system. It urged IIT Bombay to extend institutional and personal support, including legal and financial assistance, to Doolla and his family. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026