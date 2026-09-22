Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital hosts India’s first robotic cardiac surgery workshop

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital hosted the first workshop in India dedicated specifically to robotic cardiac surgery, bringing together cardiac surgeons for live surgical demonstrations and hands-on training in advanced robotic techniques. The two-day Asia Pacific Robotic Cardiac Workshop: Intracardiac – Part 1 was organised by the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at Safdarjung Hospital on September 17 and 18.

The workshop was conducted under the leadership of Prof. Anubhav Gupta, Director Professor and Head of the CTVS department, and was aimed at strengthening training and practical exposure in robotic cardiac surgery. As part of the workshop, the CTVS team successfully performed two live robotic cardiac cases, demonstrating robotic-assisted, minimal-access surgical techniques.

More than seven hours of hands-on simulation sessions were also conducted for cardiac surgeons seeking training in robotic surgical procedures. The workshop covered key aspects of robotic intracardiac surgery and included participation from senior cardiac surgeons from across the country.

The workshop focused on advanced surgical training, simulation and practical exposure in robotic cardiac procedures. VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital said the initiative reflects its focus on advanced patient care, medical education, research and technical innovation in specialised surgical disciplines.

The institution also said the workshop underlines its efforts to promote robotic cardiac surgery and facilitate access to advanced healthcare practices within the public healthcare sector. The event was attended by guest faculty and medical professionals, including Dr Manoj Durairaj, former president of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS); Dr Vinitha Nair, Executive Member, IACTS; Dr Vijay Grover of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS), New Delhi; Dr Nitin Rajput of Medanta, Gurugram; and Dr Devagourou, Head of the Department of CTVS at AIIMS, New Delhi. (ANI)