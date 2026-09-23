"SP govt had left Ayodhya craving for development during its time": Uttar Pradesh DyCM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks, alleging that the previous SP government neglected Ayodhya's development and had no connection with Sanatan culture. Speaking to reporters in Sant Kabir Nagar, Pathak said, "The SP government had left Ayodhya craving for development during its time. Let them look at the figures and tell us how much money they spent on Ayodhya's development when SP was in power."

He further said that the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was developing Ayodhya as a heritage city. "Today, our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is developing Ayodhya as a heritage city. They have no connection whatsoever with Sanatan culture," Pathak said.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of looting the Ayodhya in the name of Ram Mandir construction. "Whose innocent homes are razed to the ground Will Lord Ram approve of such a path? The way the BJP government looted Ayodhya in the name of Ram temple construction, committed land scams, demolished people's homes, even seized their farmlands but failed to provide proper compensation—because of this, the people of Ayodhya badly defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, and the farmers, by stepping into the Saryu River and holding their sacred threads, fulfilled their vow to "defeat the BJP," he posted on X.

After that, when theft was caught in the Ram temple, the way the residents of Ayodhya showed unity against the BJP and their allies, to take revenge for that, the BJP government is now demolishing the homes of people from every community in Ayodhya under the name of "Ram Path"—without any notice, compensation, or alternative arrangements for living and eating. This is the height of cruelty. The weeping, wailing, grieving women and girls of Ayodhya—now, in this insecure environment, on whose trust will they spend their days and nights? Where is the Women's Commission of the BJP government, which only turns women into slogans?" Akhilesh said. (ANI)