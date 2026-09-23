Telangana Police detains lecturer for murdering 20-year-old engineering student 

The Telangana Police on Wednesday apprehended a 38-year-old contract lecturer, Jetty Naveen Kumar, for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old engineering student, Thandra Akshitarani. 

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 22:59 IST
Telangana Police detains lecturer for murdering 20-year-old engineering student 
Reprsentetive Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Police on Wednesday apprehended a 38-year-old contract lecturer, Jetty Naveen Kumar, for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old engineering student, Thandra Akshitarani. The victim passed away at a local government hospital on September 13.

According to officials, the victim was in a relationship with the lecturer, but jealousy was triggered after an overman under whom she was pursuing an apprenticeship also pursued her in the name of love. This rivalry between the two led Jetty Naveen to murder the victim by forcing her to drink poison. He subsequently attempted to present the crime as a suicide and called her father to inform him of the same. Although the accused tried to frame the murder as a suicide, a police investigation based on technical evidence and CCTV analysis established the case as a murder, leading to the lecturer's arrest.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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