Delhi Bar Association members abstain from work over amendment in Central Motor Vehicles Act 

The Delhi Bar Association abstained from judicial work on Thursday, demanding withdrawal of the September 14 notification amending the Central Motor Vehicle Act, despite the Delhi government's decision to put its implementation on hold in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 16:39 IST
Delhi Bar Association members abstain from work over amendment in Central Motor Vehicles Act 
Reprsentative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Bar Association (DBA) on Thursday abstained from judicial work over an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Act. DBA is demanding withdrawal of the September 14 notification. Lawyers from other Bar Associations of Delhi resumed work after a call for suspension of abstention, after the Delhi Government put on hold the implementation of the notification of amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Act in the state of NCT of Delhi.

However, Delhi Bar Association (DBA) continued to abstain from Judicial work on Thursday. It is said that the amendment has been introduced by the Central Government. Therefore, it should be withdrawn from the entire country by the Central Government.

Advocate Vikas Goyal said that we abstained from judicial work for today only. We will take our agitation at pan-India level. The judicial work should remain in the court. We are in consultation with the leaders of other Bars. Advocate DK Sharma, President, DBA, on Wednesday had said that they are satisfied with the response of the Delhi State Government. It has put the notification on hold, but it is not the end of the matter.

“It should be withdrawn, but it can be done by the Central Government, as the Act is amended by the Centre for the entire country. Our protest will be against the Central Government,” advocate Sharma added. (ANI)

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