Minister MB Patil holds talks with Gan Siow Huang, Singapore Minister of State for Trade and Industry

CapitaLand Investment, a global real asset manager, is keen to expand its data centre capacity in Karnataka, in addition to the 42 MW data centre it is developing at International Tech Park Bangalore in Bengaluru, with an investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil, who is visiting Singapore to attract investments to the State, said on Friday. In a media release following discussions with several companies, Patil said ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a leading data centre platform with a significant presence in India, has expressed interest in further expanding its data centre presence in the State. STT GDC operates 34 data centres across 10 cities with more than 613 MW of IT capacity, including three facilities in Bengaluru. The company is investing approximately Rs 5,000 crore to develop a 100 MW data centre campus on KIADB land in Devanahalli, he said.

Patil said there was considerable scope for deeper Karnataka–Singapore collaboration across high-value sectors such as aerospace and defence, semiconductors, aviation MRO and other advanced industries. These opportunities were discussed with Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Singapore. He said further progress in this regard would be pursued through Invest Karnataka Forum and the Singapore Enterprise Centre in Bengaluru. The Singapore Government has also been invited to participate as a partner country at the Global Investor Meet 2027 to be held next year, he added.

Patil stated that the Government of Karnataka encouraged TVS Motor Company, which already has a manufacturing presence in the State, to increase investments in manufacturing, electric mobility, advanced automotive technologies, and research and development. Hardik Gesota, Managing Director and Head, India Private Funds, CapitaLand Investment; Rohith Bhandary, Head, Investments, CapitaLand India Trust; Ritu Mehlawat, Head of Investment, India, and Eugene Lim, Senior Investment Manager, India, of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres; and Sudarshan Venu, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, participated in the discussions.

Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar and other officials were part of the Karnataka Government delegation. (ANI)