South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncertain Retirement

South Korea's rapid transition into a super-aged society is exposing a major economic challenge: many people approaching retirement may not have enough financial resources to maintain their living standards without continuing to work. An Asian Development Bank study, involving researchers affiliated with the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Chungbuk National University, Hunan University and the South East Asian Central Banks Research and Training Centre, finds that retirement security remains heavily dependent on personal wealth, employment and family support. Women face particularly large financial gaps, making pension reform, older-worker employment and stronger social protection increasingly important for policymakers.

Korea's Aging Revolution Puts Retirement Finances Under Pressure

The demographic shift is happening exceptionally quickly. People aged 65 and above represented only 3.1% of South Korea's population in 1970, exceeded 20% in 2024 and are projected to account for 40% by 2050. Fertility, meanwhile, fell from 4.53 births per woman in 1970 to just 0.75 in 2024, while life expectancy increased from 62.3 years to 83.7 years.

This combination means people are living longer while fewer working-age people will be available to support an expanding elderly population.

Korea's pension system has not fully caught up. The National Pension Scheme provides old-age pensions to only around one-third of older Koreans, while the net replacement rate for full-career workers is 38.9%.

Employment therefore plays an important role in retirement security. In 2023, 37.3% of Koreans aged 65 and above participated in the labour force, compared with an OECD average of around 14%.

For policymakers, the figures show that pension, employment, health and skills policies must increasingly be designed together.

A Deep Gender Divide Sits Behind the National Numbers

Researchers examined two scenarios: retirement at 62 for both men and women, and effective retirement at 66 for men and 65 for women.

Under the first scenario, average available retirement resources amount to approximately $268,000 per person, rising to around $284,000 with later retirement. Net wealth accounts for 66.5% of resources, compared with 13.9% from public pensions, 13.4% from private pensions, and 6.2% from family transfers.

Overall, about 77%–78% of retirement resources come from private sources, leaving public sources responsible for only 22%–23%.

Financial preparedness is much weaker among women. Under retirement at 62, only 23.8% of women are financially prepared, compared with 63.1% of men. Under later retirement, the figures increase to 32.1% and 76.6%, respectively.

Men's public pension wealth is approximately 150% higher than women's, reflecting historical differences in employment, wages and pension contributions. This suggests that improving women's employment opportunities and reducing career interruptions linked to unpaid care could have long-term retirement benefits.

Housing Wealth and Older Workers Become Financial Lifelines

Property is another critical part of the retirement equation. When illiquid assets, mainly housing, are excluded, overall financial preparedness falls from 39.8% to 28.4% under the first scenario and from 52.4% to 38.7% under the second.

This means some older Koreans may own valuable property but still lack sufficient cash for everyday expenses. Only 1.3% of people aged 55 and above participated in the reverse-mortgage programme in 2024, suggesting significant scope to improve safe mechanisms for converting housing wealth into retirement income.

Continued employment has an even greater impact. Once labour income in old age is included, financial preparedness rises to 67.2% under the first scenario and 70.8% under the second.

For businesses, this creates opportunities to retain experienced workers through flexible employment, retraining and age-friendly workplaces. Financial institutions could also expand pensions, annuities, retirement planning and asset-decumulation products.

However, dependence on employment creates risks. Older people in poor health or with fewer skills may not be able to continue working, leaving them particularly vulnerable.

Building a Retirement System for a 40% Elderly Population

The fiscal challenge is significant but extends beyond simply increasing pensions. Closing financial gaps for people in the bottom 40% of consumption could require annual resources equivalent to approximately 0.43%–0.62% of GDP, with pressure likely to grow as the population ages.

Government priorities therefore include improving pension adequacy while maintaining fiscal sustainability, expanding corporate and private pension coverage, strengthening annuitisation and developing productive employment opportunities for older workers. Lifelong learning will become increasingly important as automation changes labour demand.

International development partners can draw lessons from Korea for other rapidly aging Asian economies, particularly in pension design, gender-responsive social protection, elderly employment and care systems.

Family structures also make reform urgent. One-person households increased from 15.5% in 2000 to 31.7% in 2020, while extended-family households declined from 12.5% to 8.5%. Future retirees may therefore receive less support from their families.

The study ultimately shows that longer lives require stronger economic institutions. Korea's challenge is to build a retirement system in which financial security does not depend excessively on owning property, receiving help from children or remaining healthy enough to work deep into old age.