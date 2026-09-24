Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 05:31 IST
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez ​told the UN General Assembly on ‌Wednesday that ​the country would hold elections as part of a transition to "full democracy," but did not give a specific date for the vote. "I want ‌to make this very clear at this General Assembly: there will be elections in Venezuela," said Rodriguez, who came to power after American forces captured then-President Nicolas Maduro in a January raid.

In her remarks, ‌Rodriguez said the government had initiated talks with the opposition and would guarantee the participation of all ‌political forces. She added that national institutions are being prepared for the electoral process. "Venezuela has initiated a process of democratic transformation for its rebirth, an orderly, institutional, and verifiable process, to build a country that is freer for ⁠all, more prosperous, ​and more reconciled with ⁠itself," said Rodriguez.

Critics say Washington has sidelined the Venezuelan opposition, dropping demands for free elections in favor of oil and investment ⁠deals with the interim government. Some US lawmakers have also called for elections, amid criticism that the Trump ​administration has failed to extract meaningful democratic concessions from Rodriguez's government.

"We have opened a political ⁠dialogue with opposition groups aimed at a process with equal conditions for all," said Rodriguez. Rodriguez briefly met with US President ⁠Donald ​Trump on sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and praised him for restarting dialogue with Venezuela.

Among other matters, Trump and Rodriguez discussed restructuring the South American nation's billions of dollars ⁠in sovereign debt. "This is the time to build the nation that many people want to return to," ⁠Rodriguez said, but ⁠cautioned that economic recovery "will take time."

Rodriguez asked for the support of the international communityas it moves from "a stage of uncertainty and conflict toward a stage of ‌full democracy."

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026