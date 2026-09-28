KVeeramani POCSO case: DMK leader TR Ballu urges SIT to summon Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar

In the POCSO case related to Gem Veeramani, DMK Treasurer and Lok Sabha group leader TR Baalu has filed a complaint petition with the Special Investigation Team, urging that Chief Minister Vijay and Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, who have made false allegations against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, should be summoned for interrogation and the evidence in their possession should be obtained.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 18:15 IST
KVeeramani POCSO case: DMK leader TR Ballu urges SIT to summon Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar
DMK Treasurer and Lok Sabha group leader TR Baalu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the POCSO case related to Gem Veeramani, DMK Treasurer and Lok Sabha group leader TR Baalu has filed a complaint petition with the Special Investigation Team, urging that Chief Minister Vijay and Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, who have made false allegations against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, should be summoned for interrogation and the evidence in their possession should be obtained. In the petition, Baalu has alleged that on September 25, Chief Minister Vijay publicly alleged that the DMK had protected Gem Veeramani and on the same day, Minister Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the party not only protected Gem Veeramani but also wrongfully closed the case against him.

Subsequently, on September 26, Law Minister C.T.R. Nirmalkumar alleged that the DMK had received Rs 500 crore from Gem Veeramani to protect him, alleged Baalu. As per Baalu, there are three possible ways to view the allegations made by these three persons in public. First, the allegations made by them are false and have been made to spread defamation against our party and its leaders. Second, these three persons have very important information related to this crime, but have not handed it over to the investigating officer as per the POCSO Act. Third, the investigation information in the investigating officer's 'case diary' is being obtained unofficially and is being spread in public.

According to Baalu, the allegations made by the Chief Minister of the state and two ministers are directly related to the investigation of the Special Investigation Team. Therefore, it is essential to immediately obtain from them the evidence, documents and information that form the basis of these allegations. "Answers must also be found to questions such as: Do they have evidence? If so, why have they not handed it over to the investigating officers so far? Have confidential documents related to the investigation been obtained by them without permission? Has the information contained therein been made public?," Balu said.

Baalu further stated that in this case, where minors have been affected, evidence should be collected immediately without allowing it to be destroyed or concealed, as that is what will instil public confidence in the investigation. He further said if the allegations were made falsely and deliberately, or if information that should have been disclosed legally was concealed, or if investigation secrets were disclosed without permission, action should be taken against those concerned under the POCSO Act and the applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Baalu added that it is the firm stand of the DMK that no one involved in this crime should escape, whoever they may be. He added that at the same time, those who make baseless allegations should also be subjected to investigation, no matter how high a position they hold.

The petition states that the Chief Minister and the two ministers, including three persons, should be summoned and interrogated. (ANI)

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