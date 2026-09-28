DDA steps up security at Delhi parks following LG's directives, conducts safety audits

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has strengthened security arrangements at its parks in view of the safety and security of park visitors, under the directions of Delhi Lt Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 20:34 IST
DDA steps up security at Delhi parks following LG's directives, conducts safety audits
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has strengthened security arrangements at its parks in view of the safety and security of park visitors, under the directions of Delhi Lt. Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu. There has been no change in park timings, and visitors may continue to use the parks during the previously applicable hours.

A safety and security audit of DDA parks will be completed this week. Already, an audit of 300 parks have been completed. The audit will examine guard deployment, patrolling, CCTV coverage, lighting, access control, and the condition of fencing and boundary walls. DDA will address gaps and take further measures wherever necessary, according to the release. In consultation with law enforcement agencies, DDA has increased security deployment and intensified patrolling where required. Wherever necessary, additional guards have been deployed during the night shift, bike patrols equipped with torches and safety equipment are being conducted, and senior officers are carrying out surprise night inspections.

Additional lighting is being provided at identified dark spots, plants around light poles have been pruned, and gaps in fencing and boundary walls are being addressed. CCTV coverage and entry and exit arrangements are also being strengthened, as per the release. Guards are maintaining coordination with the concerned police beat officer and have been instructed to promptly report suspicious activity and take appropriate action.

Signage boards advise visitors to use well-lit main routes after sunset and report any suspicious activity to park security or the police. This advice is precautionary; it does not restrict access during permitted hours. Entry to DDA parks is not regulated on the basis of gender or any other such criterion. DDA is committed to the safety of all visitors, particularly women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. It welcomes public suggestions and cooperation in making its parks safer and more accessible. (ANI)

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