Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviews Delhi’s Air Pollution Mitigation Plan with CM Rekha Gupta

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC) Bhupender Yadav on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Minister (NCT Delhi) Rekha Gupta to review the Delhi Government’s Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan and assess the progress of measures undertaken to prevent and control air pollution in the national capital. As per the official release, the meeting reviewed the measures already undertaken, progress achieved on the ground and additional interventions required before and during the winter season.

Dignitaries present at the meeting included Delhi Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Minister for Public Works Department Pravesh Sahib Singh, besides senior officials from the MoEFCC and the Government of NCT, Delhi. Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav called for organising Jan Bhagidari events at the 37 identified hotspots in Delhi by October 10, involving relevant stakeholders. Yadav directed that actionable points be identified for each hotspot and their implementation closely monitored.

Public representatives would be visiting these hotspots and reviewing the implementation of air pollution mitigation measures on the ground. These area-specific interventions, he said, would contribute to a cumulative outcome in countering different sources of pollution. The Minister also stressed the need for coordinated action to address pollution from agricultural activities, including through a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister and the Agriculture Ministers of the NCR States.

Yadav called for converting the discussions held with Delhi and other NCR authorities into concrete action points, with the action plans for NCR areas to be finalised before October 10. He emphasised the need for coordinated enforcement and action across different sectors and sources of air pollution. Yadav called for greater awareness generation and ensuring citizen engagement to ensure that people understand the measures being taken and become active participants in improving air quality. The Union Minister stressed that the focus should remain on continuous improvement and giving people a tangible sense of relief and positive change.

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government has undertaken several measures to improve air quality and stressed the need to ensure that decisions taken and action points identified translate into effective implementation on the ground. The CM called for stronger coordination among agencies, particularly in enforcement and traffic management, and greater use of technology, including cameras at construction sites, to monitor compliance. She also highlighted the need to explore technological solutions to reduce emissions from cremation grounds and promote awareness about electric cremation facilities, including their availability for economically weaker sections.

Based on detailed deliberations at the high-level meeting chaired by the Union Minister, a comprehensive, outcome-oriented strategy was finalised to combat air pollution during the coming winter season. The strategy, with targeted action points, would intensify action on vehicular emissions, road and construction dust, waste and biomass burning, industrial emissions, public transport, greening, and pollution and traffic hotspots. Citizens, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, industries and public representatives would be brought into the campaign as active partners.

During the meeting, it was decided to implement ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ in mission mode through a city-wide awareness and enforcement campaign at all 500 ANPR-enabled fuel stations, with action against defaulting pumps. To promote public transport, a city-wide campaign for the adoption of the Delhi Metro Sarthi App to be undertaken during October 1–10, including download camps with RWAs and public representatives. It was informed that last-mile connectivity is available at all 228 Metro stations, while Delhi’s bus fleet has reached 6,840, including 5,088 e-buses.

For air-quality and traffic hotspots, public representatives would undertake regular field visits with officials, RWAs, traders and traffic police. As of today, 42 hotspots have been rectified, with eight more targeted by October. In consultation with Delhi Traffic Police, one-way traffic and decongestion trials would be undertaken at hotspots. Further, citizens would be encouraged to flag encroachments, illegal parking and dumping points. It was informed by the Delhi Government that 8 identified road stretches have been made signal-free and the remaining 7 are targeted for completion by October 2026.

Further directions were given to accelerate road redevelopment, with 1,193 km already completed as on date and the balance targeted for completion by November 15. It was also stressed to ensure end-to-end paving of footpaths with focus on walkability and dust mitigation. Complaints are to be closed within 72 hours as per the SOP. The meeting decided to intensify deep cleaning, effective waste management and zero-burning measures, including ward-level monitoring, stronger market waste collection and enforcement of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. The Delhi Government informed that MRSMs have increased to 98 from 76 last year.

A city-wide ‘Zero Burning’ pledge campaign would be carried out, and dedicated ward- and district/subdivision-level monitoring teams would be deployed by October 15 to prevent waste burning. Further, heating booths would be established on a pilot basis as part of the winter action plan. Special focus would be given to unauthorised regularised colonies and JJ clusters. The meeting laid stress on survival and greening of brown areas. The Delhi Government informed that it has already achieved 71 lakh plantations and greened 433 of 434 acres of identified brown areas.

The meeting laid stress on making registrations on the Malba App a mandatory condition for building plan sanction. The Delhi Government informed that for construction and demolition dust control, a ban would be in force on dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity from November 1 to January 31, with a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from December 10 to January 20. Advance winter measures were decided during the meeting that include restrictions on polluting vehicles, doubled parking charges, staggered office timings and 50 per cent work-from-home arrangements. It was also decided to restrict entry of all vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards, except CNG and EV vehicles, with effect from November 1.

The meeting decided to promote EV Policy 2026, increasing incentives for scrapping old vehicles and a mission-mode registration drive for the Parivartan Scheme. It was further directed to run Jan Bhagidari Camps in October-November to expedite the drive. Decision was taken to strengthen industrial enforcement, operationalise an AI-enabled Command and Control Centre, increase monitoring stations from 47 to 60, and deploy 334 enforcement teams to enforce strict action against non-conforming polluting industries. Citizen participation, grievance redressal, daily AQI bulletins and coordinated NCR-level airshed action will be further strengthened.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary (MoEFCC) Tanmay Kumar; Chairman, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rajesh Verma; and senior officers from MoEFCC and the Government of NCT Delhi. Also present in the meeting were senior officers from CPCB, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), MCD, NDMC, DDA, Delhi Transport Department, Delhi Metro, Delhi Police and PWD. (ANI)