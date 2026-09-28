Maharashtra: Accused arrested for sexual assault of 12-year old girl in Pune

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Chilumula Rajnikant said that the case came to light on September 22, when a doctor alerted police. 

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 22:59 IST
Maharashtra: Accused arrested for sexual assault of 12-year old girl in Pune
Chilumula Rajnikant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 4 in Pune, Maharashtra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Pune Police have arrested the accused in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, police said on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Chilumula Rajnikant said that the case came to light on September 22, when a doctor alerted police.

"We received a call from a doctor on September 22. A woman had visited the doctor accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter. Upon examination, the doctor suspected a case of sexual assault. The police were immediately informed; we brought the mother and daughter to the station to gather details," he told ANI. After recording thier statements, police registered a case under Section 74 of the BNS and the POCSO Act. "We arrested the accused the following morning and produced him before the court," he said.

According to police, the court inquired whether an incident of sexual assault had occurred and directed that a medical examination be conducted. "We immediately sent the victim for a medical checkup. Three days later, we received the medical report, which confirmed that sexual assault had occurred," Rajnikant said. "There is a minor case previously registered against him. However, the victim stated that after the incident occurred, the girl was threatened by the accused's family, which caused a delay in her reporting the matter," he added.

He said the police have spoken to the victim and assured her of a swift investigation. "We also spoke to the victim yesterday and assured her that we would conduct the investigation as professionally and swiftly as possible; we intend to request a trial in a fast-track court and strive to ensure the maximum punishment is given," he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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