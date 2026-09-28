"Gold in Olympics": Asian Games champion Suruchi Singh sets sights on next goal

Indian shooter Suruchi Singh thanked people for the warm welcome and blessings after winning gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, saying she hopes to continue winning more medals for India and has her sights set on Olympic gold. Suruchi, along with his mixed doubles partner Kamaljeet, clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games. The Indian duo finished with a total of 484.6 points in the final to beat South Korea, which won silver with 478.0 points. Iran claimed the bronze medal with 415.8 points, while Indonesia finished with 349.4 points and was eliminated.

Speaking to ANI in Jhajjar on Monday, Suruchi thanked the country for the warm welcome and blessings, saying she hoped for continued support as she aims to win more medals for India. She also said her “one dream” is to win gold at the Olympics. “I want to thank the entire country for the wonderful welcome and the blessings they have showered upon me. I hope their blessings continue so that I can win even more medals for my country… I have just one dream that is gold in the Olympics,” she said.

The Indian duo of Suruchi and Kamaljeet also smashed the Asian record, which was previously set by Uzbekistan (481.3) earlier this year in New Delhi during the Asian Shooting Championships event. India claimed eight medals on Day 9 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, winning four silver and four bronze medals across athletics, shooting and kurash, while three Indian boxers confirmed additional medals by advancing to the semifinals in their respective categories. With eight medals won on Monday, India’s medal tally has risen to 45, comprising four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals. (ANI)