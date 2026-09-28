Himachal Congress holds statewide protest, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday held a statewide protest against the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and action against him over what the party alleged were arbitrary and undemocratic decisions concerning the electoral process. Congress district units staged demonstrations at all 12 district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh and submitted memoranda addressed to the President of India through the respective Deputy Commissioners.

In Shimla, the rural and urban units of the District Congress Committee jointly submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding the removal and resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. The Congress has been protesting against the way Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been conducted and has alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The party has also demanded that the issues raised regarding the functioning of the poll panel be independently examined. Similar protests were organised by the party in Shimla earlier this month, including a demonstration outside the Election Department office at Kasumpti.

Speaking to ANI after submitting the memorandum, District Congress Committee Shimla Rural president Harikrishna Himral said the party had approached the President through the Deputy Commissioner to draw attention to what he described as serious concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission. "Through the Deputy Commissioner, we have submitted a memorandum to the Hon'ble President on behalf of the Shimla rural and urban Congress units. Our concern is that even the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, have raised questions over the alleged monopoly of the Chief Election Commissioner and what we believe are unilateral and undemocratic decisions," Himral said.

The Congress leader referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations regarding "vote chori" and said the party had been raising the issue through protests at the state, district and block levels. "Rahul Gandhi has been raising the issue of vote theft for the last three years, and we have also organised protests at the state, district and block levels. People have approached us saying that the atmosphere appeared favourable to Congress in their areas, but the BJP won despite not having a major face or, according to them, significant development work," he alleged.

Himral also questioned the electoral roll revision process and alleged that the exercise could adversely affect opposition voters. He claimed that the Congress received the support of more than 12 crore voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and alleged that a large number of voters could be affected through the SIR process. "If a senior office-bearer who is 70 years old has to prove today that he is a citizen of this country and has to move from door to door and stand in queues, then what does that say about the value of his 70 years of life in this country?" Himral asked.

"How can this be justice? Our memorandum has been submitted to awaken the people and to draw the attention of the Hon'ble President," he said. Himral said the Congress was demanding not only the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar but also legal action against him, including registration of a case under provisions invoked by the party.

He said the Congress would intensify its campaign if its demands were not addressed. "We have submitted the memorandum today. Before this, we had burnt effigies. Now we will take this campaign to the constituency, block and grassroots levels and create awareness among the people because the right to vote is a fundamental right of every citizen," Himral said.

Himral said the party would continue to rely on democratic and peaceful means of protest, while warning that growing public dissatisfaction could lead to larger demonstrations. "The biggest right and weapon available to an ordinary person in a democracy is the right to vote. If that right is taken away, then questions will naturally arise among the people," he said.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee Shimla Urban president Inderjeet Singh also submitted a memorandum to the Shimla Deputy Commissioner along with party office-bearers and workers, expressing what the party described as deep dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Election Commission. Singh alleged that the functioning of the poll panel in recent days had not been impartial and transparent and claimed that democratic procedures and electoral rules were being overlooked, thereby affecting the basic principles of free and fair elections.

The Shimla Urban Congress also demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and sought legal action against him. Among those present during the submission of the memorandum were councillor Vinod Bhatia, Urmila, Vishakha Modi, Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel, district organisation general secretary Deepak Sundriyal, vice-presidents Kushal Singh and Satya Verma, Jai Prakash, Naresh Gandhi, Uma Verma, general secretary Mukesh Bhatia, Vinod Kumar, secretary Mahinderjit Bablu, Puneet Kumar, Santosh Sharma, Uma Rama Sood, Sandeep Boon, Ranjeet Karnal and Pankaj.

The statewide agitation is part of the Congress' broader campaign against the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise. The party has been demanding accountability from the poll panel and has said it will take the issue to the grassroots level. (ANI)