Delhi: AAP leaders detained during protest at Police HQ over Parvesh Verma slapping row

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers were detained during a protest at Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday while demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma over an alleged slapping incident. The protest comes amid a widening row in Tilak Nagar, where a Delhi Police head constable was allegedly assaulted while recording an AAP demonstration in plain clothes. Police have registered an FIR naming AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh and AAP workers in connection with the alleged assault. A separate case has also been registered against Sahib Singh, police have said.

According to Delhi Police, the head constable was recording a video during former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Tilak Nagar when a crowd of AAP supporters allegedly surrounded and assaulted him. The police official subsequently underwent a medical examination. Delhi Police said, "An FIR has been registered regarding the assault on a Delhi Police Head Constable. The FIR mentions the names of Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jarnail Singh, and AAP workers. An FIR has also been registered against Sahib Singh. Arvind Kejriwal had visited Tilak Nagar yesterday. The Delhi Police Head Constable was recording a video while in plain clothes. A crowd of AAP supporters surrounded and assaulted him. Subsequently, the Head Constable underwent a medical examination. A case has been registered under sections related to obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties and assaulting a public servant."

The latest developments follow a controversy involving Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar on Sunday, in which a video circulated on social media showed Verma appearing to slap a man, who was recording the proceedings. The incident followed a confrontation over the quality of road construction. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Verma of assaulting a young man and alleged that the incident took place without provocation.

"Two days back, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma slapped a 22-year-old Gen Z before the media without any provocation. The young man was shooting videos as proof of corruption. The minister snatched away the phone and threw it away. He then fled from there. Police helped him get away. This is not just about Parvesh Verma. Who are these people who indulge in hooliganism everywhere? BJP people threaten and scare people so that the issue of corruption cannot be raised and ask them questions. This culture needs to be shunned. The entire country is watching this unfold..." Bharadwaj said. AAP leader Shelly Oberoi also criticised the incident and demanded an FIR against Verma.

"It is the misfortune of our country that the general public cannot raise their voice today. Two days back, when the general public questioned a BJP minister over corruption, the minister slapped a young man. Will the BJP ministers answer with slaps when the general public demands accountability? This tyranny and hooliganism are prevalent not just in Delhi but in the entire country now. Is slapping a Gen Zer correct? Young people are the future of our country. BJP has conspired to crush them. We are here at Delhi Police HQ and we want FIR against such a minister...BJP didn't win Delhi genuinely but through vote theft; that is why they are unable to be accountable to people..." Oberoi said. Verma has maintained that he reacted after alleged provocation by AAP workers, while the AAP has accused him of assault and demanded action against him. Police have registered complaints in connection with the separate incidents.

The police case concerning the alleged assault of the head constable has added another layer to the political confrontation between the BJP and AAP in Delhi, with both sides accusing the other of misconduct during the recent incidents. (ANI)