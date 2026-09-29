Union Minister Manohar Lal launches PRAGATI-50 initiative to develop 50 model cities for swachhata 

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has identified 50 model cities under the PRAGATI-50 initiative for demonstrating a higher benchmark of ‘Swachhata’ through targeted, KPI-based action and by leveraging intensive and technology-enabled monitoring within the framework of Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban 2.0. Speaking at the launch, Union Minister Manohar Lal emphasised, “These 50 cities across 24 states will emerge as clean role‑model cities for the rest of the country, by going beyond their routine sanitation work to demonstrate sustained, high-performance parameters of visible cleanliness. We have ensured the inclusion of major cities, cities of cultural importance, high tourism destinations and economic centres. The initiative aims to drive visible improvements in urban cleanliness, solid waste management, used water management, sanitation, and citizen participation through a structured framework of monitoring and review within a defined timeframe. Progress will be continuously reviewed through outcome‑based assessments and tech‑enabled monitoring. I will personally chair review meetings every other month to track the advancement of these cities.”

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, said that over the past decade, Swachhata has evolved from a people’s movement into a way of life. Referring to the launch of the new model cities initiative, Sahu said that it would help cities achieve the goal of Garbage Free Cities within a stipulated timeframe and enable them to emerge as role models for other urban centres. He called upon States and Urban Local Bodies to prepare micro-level action plans and ensure their swift and effective implementation.

Highlighting the growing convergence of youth power and technology, the Minister noted that India has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. He added that the launch of the third cohort in collaboration with IIT Kanpur also marks the achievement of the national target of onboarding and incubating 75 startups under the Mission. The Secretary, Department of Urban Development (DoUD), MoHUA, Satendra Singh said that efforts will be made towards ensuring better citizen experience and holistic service delivery. He highlighted that the initiative adopts a “City as a Whole” approach, ensuring all stakeholders and partners, including Urban Local Bodies, are included in the planning and implementation.

According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the Mission has consistently positioned research and innovation as the driving force of Swachhata. In collaboration with CSIR‑CMERI, MoHUA launched the Swachh Bharat Test Bed & Innovation Centre at Durgapur, a national facility for research, product development, testing, validation, certification, and capacity building in sanitation technologies. As part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, Union Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated a Reduce Reuse and Recycle (RRR) Centre at Sankalp Bhawan, New Delhi. It is envisaged as the first such centre in a Union Ministry office. The initiative will promote sustainable consumption, reuse, resource recovery and circularity in government workplaces. (ANI)