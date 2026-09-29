Nitin Nabin directs state in-charges, co-in-charges to focus on strengthening organisation at grassroot level

BJP National President Nitin Nabin has directed the party’s newly appointed state in-charges and co-in-charges to focus on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and spend more time in the states assigned to them rather than making frequent visits to Delhi. A meeting of in-charges and co-in-charges was held at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday in the presence of the party's National President Nitin Nabin.

Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh was also present at the meeting, which was attended by various in-charges and co-in-charges from across the states. Sources said State in-charge Vinod Tawde is set to visit Uttar Pradesh. He will travel to Lucknow again on October 1. On October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, he will participate in a cleanliness drive. He may also attend meetings and events concerning the UP party organisation. All co-in-charges will accompany Vinod Tawde to Lucknow, where they will meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Discussions will be held regarding the UP organisation and preparations for upcoming political activities.

The directions were issued during a major organisational meeting chaired by Nabin at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was the first collective interaction of the newly appointed state in-charges and co-in-charges following the party’s recent organisational reshuffle covering all 28 states and eight Union Territories. According to sources, the meeting was attended by functionaries responsible for the party’s organisational work across all states and Union Territories. The discussions focused on strengthening the organisation, preparations for upcoming Assembly elections and expanding the party’s outreach among different sections of society.

Sources said Nitin Nabin gave a clear message to the functionaries that the responsibility assigned to them should be treated as their primary priority and they should work in the interests of the organisation rather than focusing on individual considerations. The BJP president directed the in-charges and co-in-charges to make regular visits to their respective states and maintain continuous engagement with the state units.

Nabin also stressed the need for regular organisational meetings at the booth level, with feedback from the ground being communicated to the central leadership. The state in-charges have been asked to ensure that party programmes and organisational activities reach the grassroots and that the functioning of the organisation is regularly reviewed.

Particular emphasis was laid on strengthening outreach among women, youth and different sections of society. The functionaries were asked to regularly conduct programmes under the party’s organisational initiatives, including those related to Viksit Bharat Sankalp, and maintain continuous contact with various social groups. The BJP president also instructed the newly appointed functionaries to make frequent visits to poll-bound states and remain actively involved in preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

key message from Nabin during the meeting was that office-bearers should work in the field and avoid unnecessary visits to Delhi. Sources said there had been complaints that some party functionaries were making frequent trips to the national capital and spending considerable time seeking meetings with senior leadership. Nabin reportedly made it clear that those entrusted with responsibility for a state should remain focused on their assigned organisational work there. (ANI)