MP Cabinet approves over Rs 24,500 cr for public welfare, development works; 20 pc reservation for Agniveers in state uniformed services

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday approved development and welfare proposals worth more than Rs 24,500 crore, including 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in several uniformed state government services. Among the key decisions, the Council of Ministers approved 20 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in recruitment to the posts in uniformed services such as Police Constable, Special Armed Force, Jail Guard, Forest Guard and Excise Constable.

In the education sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 5,329.17 crore for continuation of the guest teacher honorarium scheme for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Over 76,000 guest teachers are currently working in government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the state. The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 348.07 crore for providing uniform assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to students and parents of boys and girls studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools during the 2026-27 academic session.

Similarly, in the health sector, the Council of Ministers granted Rs 3,245.80 crore for continuation of schemes related to construction of Community Health Centres, Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres, strengthening of the drug regulatory system and drug control between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2031. The Cabinet further gave a nod to revised administrative approval of Rs 372.12 crore for expansion of the Singrauli District Hospital from 450 beds to 605 beds, including internal and external development works, biomedical equipment and hospital furniture.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved revised administrative approval of Rs 953.69 crore for construction of the Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital and associated buildings and external development works. Furthermore, an administrative approval of Rs 4,470.30 crore was given for construction of a 105.10-kilometre four-lane Damoh-Katni road with paved shoulders under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

In the irrigation sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 1,608.02 crore for continuation of the Maa Ratangarh Multipurpose Irrigation Project in Datia, Rs 524.65 crore for the Rampura Manasa Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Neemuch, and Rs 1,052 crore for the Banda Major Irrigation Project in Sagar. The projects are aimed at developing irrigation capacity across the respective districts. The Council of Ministers further approved Rs 358.22 crore for continuation of the Kanh Diversion Closed Duct Project in Ujjain. The project involves diverting polluted water from the Kanh River through an underground tunnel and covered canal to prevent it from entering the Shipra River, with the work being undertaken in view of Simhastha 2028.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 3,580.22 crore for continuation of the scheme for transferring cess collected on land transactions to the Rural Development Fund from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The Council of Ministers also approved Rs 1,342.48 crore for continuation of 14 schemes of the Law and Legislative Affairs Department during the 16th Finance Commission period. The amount will be used for judicial infrastructure and administrative arrangements, including construction of High Court buildings and residential complexes, the Advocate General's Office and the State Judicial Academy.

Another Rs 622.37 crore was approved for continuation of the scheme related to the service of court processes, including salaries, allowances and travel expenses of process servers posted in subordinate courts across the state. The Cabinet also approved distribution of foodgrains at Rs 1 per kilogram for meals to residents of hostels, ashrams and community welfare centres under the Department of Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Welfare.

It approved the creation of 12 new posts for district handloom offices in Mauganj, Chhindwara, Maihar and Tikamgarh, with Rs 2.41 crore sanctioned for the Directorate of Handloom. The Cabinet also approved revised transit fee rates for transportation of forest produce and mineral forest produce. In addition, it permitted the state government to pay Rs 691.01 crore towards pending liabilities for construction works approved under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for construction of court buildings, where the expenditure exceeds the limit fixed by the Centre. (ANI)