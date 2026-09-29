Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to visit Sircilla tomorrow; development works worth Rs 345 crore on agenda 

By Pramod Chaturvedi Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit Sircilla on Wednesday, September 30, in what will be his first visit to the Assembly constituency as Chief Minister.

Sircilla is represented by BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR). The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Karimnagar in the afternoon, where he will inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex.

He will also lay foundation stones for various development works and hold a review meeting with district officials. Revanth Reddy will later proceed to Sircilla, where Congress is organising a roadshow from Ambedkar Chowrasta to the public meeting venue.

The roadshow is expected to cover around four kilometres. At the venue, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development works before addressing a public meeting. The works planned in Sircilla are estimated to be worth around Rs 345 crore. The Sircilla visit has acquired political significance as KTR, a prominent BRS leader, has represented the constituency in the Assembly. Revanth Reddy had announced his plan to visit Sircilla earlier as part of his tour of constituencies represented by senior BRS leaders.

Ahead of the visit, KTR welcomed the Chief Minister to Sircilla and demanded that the Congress government release a white paper on the constituency’s development since it came to power. He also sought details of the government’s allegation that 8,000 acres of government land had been taken over and its claim that 2,400 acres had been recovered. KTR has asked the government to make public details such as the locations, survey numbers and extent of the land involved.

KTR also raised issues concerning the textile sector, including pending dues to weavers, the yarn subsidy and the proposed weaving and apparel parks. He sought timelines for several development, irrigation, education and welfare-related works in the constituency. On the Congress side, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas has been overseeing arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

He has inspected the proposed meeting venue and the roadshow route and reviewed security, traffic and parking arrangements. Srinivas has also criticised KTR and highlighted the political significance of the Chief Minister’s visit. District in-charge Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has also reviewed preparations with officials and directed various departments to coordinate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The visit is expected to focus on development works in Sircilla, including infrastructure and welfare initiatives, while Revanth Reddy’s public address is likely to draw political attention given the constituency’s representation by KTR. (ANI)