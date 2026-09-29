"Technology may change rapidly, but constitutional values must endure": L Murugan

Urging young creators to harness artificial intelligence as a tool for innovation and empowerment, L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, said, “The future should not be: AI versus creators. It should be: AI empowering creators.” Calling upon young creators to “Create with courage. Create with responsibility. Create with purpose,” he emphasised that while “Technology changes rapidly. Constitutional values endure.”

Addressing the YouTube Impact Summit 2026, themed “Co-Creating Impact: India’s Digital Leadership and the Orange Economy”, in New Delhi on Tuesday, Murugan highlighted the growing role of India’s digital and creative economy in driving economic growth, employment and global cultural outreach. The Summit brought together policymakers, technology leaders, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators.

According to the YouTube Impact Report unveiled at the Summit, YouTube’s creative ecosystem contributed more than Rs 18,000 crore to India’s GDP in 2025 and supported over 9.6 lakh full-time-equivalent jobs across the country. The Minister noted that content produced in India receives over 15 per cent of its watch time from audiences outside India, while more than 18,000 Indian YouTube channels have crossed one million subscribers.

Murugan highlighted India’s digital transformation through digital payments, digital public infrastructure, startups, artificial intelligence, affordable connectivity and digital education. He emphasised the need to move from consumers to creators, users to innovators and content consumption to intellectual-property creation. He said digital technology has changed the geography of opportunity, enabling talent from every district, language and community to reach global audiences.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Create in India, Create for the World,” the Minister highlighted the Orange Economy’s three pillars: content, creativity and culture. He said creativity extends beyond entertainment and can generate jobs, businesses, intellectual property, exports and cultural influence.

Murugan said AI can assist creators in writing, translation, editing, animation, composition, design and distribution, while human imagination remains central to creativity. He reiterated that AI should empower creators rather than replace them, while stressing the need for accessible, responsible and ethical use of emerging technologies.

The Summit also featured the unveiling of “Create with AI” films, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). Murugan highlighted initiatives including WAVES, IICT, Create in India Challenges, Gems of India, WAVES Bazaar, MyWAVES and Creator’s Corner to strengthen pathways for identifying, developing and connecting creative talent with markets.

He also highlighted the Union Budget 2026–27 provision for AVGC content-creator laboratories in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges. He noted that the industry is projected to require nearly 2 million professionals by 2030. Emphasising that “Technology changes rapidly. Constitutional values endure,” Murugan highlighted the relevance of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity in India’s digital transformation.

Referring to Article 19 and the freedom of speech and expression, subject to reasonable constitutional restrictions, he stressed that the freedom to create must be accompanied by responsibility. He also highlighted Fundamental Duties under Article 51A, calling for responsible creation, sharing, verification and innovation in the digital age.

Murugan emphasised that India’s cultural heritage can reach new audiences through cinema, music, gaming, animation, digital storytelling, design, crafts and literature. Addressing young creators, he said their language, culture and stories can be global and urged them to create with confidence in India’s diversity.

The Minister said that the future of India’s digital economy will depend on what the country creates with technology, stressing the importance of employment, intellectual property, global opportunities and inclusive growth towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The Summit highlighted the growing role of India’s digital and creative industries in advancing Viksit Bharat 2047, with the Minister calling for collective efforts to build an inclusive and globally competitive creative ecosystem. (ANI)