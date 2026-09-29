Drunk man makes false building collapse call in Delhi's Maidan Garhi

A false call regarding a building collapse in Delhi's Maidan Garhi area triggered a response from the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, officials said here on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 22:18 IST
Drunk man makes false building collapse call in Delhi's Maidan Garhi
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A false call regarding a building collapse in Delhi's Maidan Garhi area triggered a response from the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, officials said here on Tuesday. The Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 2:51 pm regarding a house collapse at Adhikari Mohalla in Maidan Garhi. Following the alert, fire officials and police teams rushed to the spot to verify the information.

However, no building collapse was found at the location, and the call was later found to be malicious, officials said. According to Delhi Police, the caller had made the false call while under the influence of alcohol.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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