RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav alleges “conspiracy against democracy” as INDIA bloc meets on SIR row

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): As the INDIA bloc meeting was underway in Delhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that the meeting was called over alleged irregularities in the election process and concerns raised by two Election Commissioners. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the meeting was convened to discuss alleged irregularities during elections and the concerns raised by two Election Commissioners.

"The meeting is regarding the way irregularities happened throughout the election and the issues that have been raised by two Election Commissioners," Yadav said. He alleged that changes were made in the selection process of the Chief Election Commissioner and questioned the reduction in the period for preserving voting records.

"First, the Chief Justice was removed from the selection process. After that, the voting records that should have been kept for one year were reduced to 45 days. This is about destroying evidence," he alleged. Yadav further claimed that discrepancies were being seen in the announcement of voting percentages after polling.

"When polling takes place and polling ends, the percentage is something else. The next day it is something else, and on the third day it is something else. They increase it according to their convenience," he said. He alleged that a conspiracy was being carried out against democracy and said those responsible should be punished.

"The conspiracy that has been done against democracy, those conspirators should be sent to jail and punished. This meeting has been called for that purpose," Yadav said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Keya Ghosh criticised the INDIA bloc meeting and questioned the Opposition's stand on elections, alleging that questions were raised only where parties faced defeat.

"Questions are being raised on the process of conducting elections. But wherever they win, they sit silently. How is this possible? This is a childish act," Ghosh said. Ghosh also defended Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, saying that the electoral process in West Bengal was conducted peacefully.

"As a resident of West Bengal, I want to thank Gyanesh Kumar and the entire Election Commission because this time there was no bloodshed in the elections," she said. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said political parties were free to hold meetings but alleged that the INDIA bloc was an alliance based on political interests.

"Any alliance is free to hold a meeting. But this is an alliance of self-interest. Gradually, cracks are also appearing in it," Saraogi said. He added that the Election Commission provides an opportunity to file objections after the SIR draft publication and alleged that Congress raises concerns only in places where it loses elections.

"After the SIR draft publication, the Election Commission gives one month for objections. The objections received are disposed of. Wherever Congress wins, it has no objection; wherever it loses, it creates an issue," Saraogi said. (ANI)