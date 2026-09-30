Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi arrive for INDIA bloc meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrived at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the INDIA bloc coordination meeting. The meeting is being attended by leaders from several INDIA bloc parties and is expected to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and issues related to the Election Commission.

The opposition leaders are likely to discuss matters concerning the SIR process and other issues during the coordination meeting. Other members of the INDIA bloc arrived for a coordination meeting being held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The INDIA bloc meeting comes a day after the Congress CWC discussed SIR and the functioning of the Election Commission. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also raised concerns over the electoral process and criticised CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is being represented by MPs Harendra Malik and Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi. SP president Akhilesh Yadav is not attending the meeting as the party is holding a farmers’ conference in Lucknow and is engaged in the Rajya Sabha nomination process.

CPI MP P Sandosh called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that concerns raised by opposition parties over the electoral process had “come true”. Speaking to ANI, Sandosh said, “The INDIA alliance parties will meet today. This meeting is very important in the present Indian political situation. This meeting was supposed to take place in the month of August, but now all alliance partners are meeting to intensify the ongoing agitation.”

He alleged that concerns raised by opposition parties had subsequently been reflected in developments involving the Election Commission.“All allegations and apprehensions raised by the opposition political parties have come true. Now the election commissioners themselves admitted that there are certain irregularities, gross misconduct and attempts to sabotage the democratic process,” he said. “So, the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar is the only way, and we are continuously demanding the same, and in this meeting we will chalk out a further action program to carry forward this,” Sandosh added. (ANI)