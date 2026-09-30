Court to hear arguments afresh on charges in land for Job PMLA case against Lalu, others

The Rouse Avenue Court will hear arguments afresh on framing of charges in the alleged land-for-job money laundering case involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and several others. The matter will now be heard by Special Judge Prashant Kumar, with arguments on framing of charges scheduled for October 14 and 15.

The fresh hearing has been necessitated after former Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who had reserved the order in the matter, was transferred to the Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court's current list of sitting registrars shows Dr Vishal Gogne as a registrar from September 22, 2026. The money laundering case being heard by the Rouse Avenue Court is linked to the CBI's land-for-job case, which pertains to allegations that land parcels were transferred to members of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family or entities allegedly linked to them in exchange for appointments to Group D posts in the Railways during 2004-2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister. The allegations are being contested by the accused.

The Enforcement Directorate had initially made businessman Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and others accused in its prosecution complaint. The agency subsequently named Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others in supplementary prosecution complaints. The ED filed its first prosecution complaint in the case in January 2024 against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and others. The agency had described Katyal as an associate of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The ED later filed a supplementary prosecution complaint on August 6, 2024, naming Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others. The court took cognisance of the supplementary complaint on September 18, 2024 and issued notices to the accused.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not named as an accused in the ED's supplementary prosecution complaint, but the court had found sufficient material to issue summons to him along with other accused persons. On March 14, 2026, the ED had concluded its arguments on framing of charges before the then Special Judge Vishal Gogne. The agency argued that there was sufficient material to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused persons and alleged that proceeds of crime had been used and utilised by them.

The ED has alleged that A K Infosystems was incorporated in 2006-07 with Amit Katyal as one of its promoters and that, instead of carrying out substantial business activity, the company acquired several land parcels. According to the agency, one of the properties was connected to the alleged land-for-job offence and the company was subsequently transferred to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in 2014 for Rs 1 lakh. The agency has also alleged that A B Exports Pvt Ltd, a company incorporated in 1996, was used in connection with the acquisition of a property in New Friends Colony. According to the ED, funds amounting to Rs 5 crore were routed through five companies in 2007 and the property was subsequently purchased.

The ED had earlier conducted searches in March 2024 at 24 locations in Delhi-NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in connection with its investigation. According to the agency, the searches resulted in the recovery of unaccounted cash, foreign currency, gold bullion, gold jewellery and documents relating to properties and sale deeds. The agency had estimated the proceeds of crime under investigation at around Rs 600 crore, including immovable properties and transactions allegedly routed through benamidars. The ED has further alleged that several parcels of land in Patna and other areas were acquired by members of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in return for jobs in the Railways. The agency has alleged that four parcels of land acquired for Rs 7.5 lakh were later sold by Rabri Devi to former RJD MLA Syed Abu Dojana for Rs 3.5 crore and claimed that a substantial portion of the amount was subsequently transferred to Tejashwi Yadav's account.

The ED's prosecution complaint was filed on the basis of a CBI FIR relating to alleged corruption in the appointment of Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009. The agency has stated that its PMLA investigation is based on the alleged proceeds generated from the predicate offence. The accused have denied the allegations. The case will now proceed before Special Judge Prashant Kumar, who will hear the arguments on framing of charges afresh on October 14 and 15. (ANI)