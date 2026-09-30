BJP gears up for 2027 UP Assembly polls with marathon strategy meetings in October

Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde will visit Lucknow on October 1 and 2 along with co-in-charges, during which a series of meetings at different levels of the organisation will be held to discuss the party’s upcoming electoral strategy.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 16:14 IST
BJP gears up for 2027 UP Assembly polls with marathon strategy meetings in October
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to intensify its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections with a series of high-level organisational meetings scheduled in the first week of October. Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde will visit Lucknow on October 1 and 2 along with co-in-charges, during which a series of meetings at different levels of the organisation will be held to discuss the party’s upcoming electoral strategy.

The meetings are expected to focus on strengthening the organisation, reviewing preparations and chalking out a roadmap for the upcoming state elections. Following the Lucknow meetings, the BJP has proposed a two-day ‘Chintan Baithak’ in Mathura on October 3 and 4. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior office-bearers of the state unit.

During the meeting in Mathura, detailed discussions will be held on preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, organisational strategies and the party’s electoral planning in the state. The BJP’s election-related activities will continue on October 7, when a programme featuring Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Nabin is proposed in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With these programmes, the BJP is set to focus on strengthening its election strategy across key organisational centres, beginning from Lucknow, moving to Mathura and then Varanasi in the first week of October. A day earlier, Nabin chaired a meeting of the party's state in-charges and co-in-charges at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with discussions expected to focus on organisational expansion, electoral preparedness and outreach initiatives.

Around 65 state in-charges and co-in-charges are participating in the meeting. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb, Harish Dwivedi, Sanjay Bhatia, Satish Poonia and Gajendra Patel, among others, are present at the meeting. (ANI)

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