“Entire Opposition standing together against EC”: Rajeev Shukla after INDIA bloc announces 'Save Democracy' march

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said that the INDIA bloc is united, with the entire Opposition standing together against the Election Commission’s activities. He said that the INDIA bloc will discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue and demanded that names of genuine voters be restored and eligible voters should not be removed from electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, after the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner. Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "... INDIA bloc is completely united, with the entire Opposition standing together against the Election Commission’s activities... The INDIA bloc will discuss SIR issue. Restore the names of genuine voters, end the SIR and restart the process. Eligible voters should not be removed from the electoral rolls..."

Further, CPI MP P Sandosh said that there will be continuous agitation over the issue. "There will be continuous agitation; On Oct 6, all MPs will march to the Election Commission and on Nov 1, a rally at Ramlila Maidan,” he said.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said that a nationwide mass movement will be launched over the issue. He further said that there will also be a march by all MPs to the Election Commission.

"We will launch a massive mass movement across the country on this issue. Starting from October 2, on Gandhi Jayanti, we will implement a one-week program in every district of the country. This movement will continue. We will also seek an appointment with the President and submit our memorandum. There will also be a march by all our MPs to the Election Commission,” Bhattacharya told ANI. (ANI)