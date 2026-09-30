Himachal High Court promotes eight officers, officials of different cadres

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday promoted eight officers and officials of different cadres, including appointments to posts of Additional Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Secretary and Private Secretary.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 17:03 IST
Himachal High Court promotes eight officers, officials of different cadres
Himachal Pradesh High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday promoted eight officers and officials of different cadres, including appointments to posts of Additional Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Secretary and Private Secretary. As per an official statement issued by the High Court, Urmila, Deputy Registrar, has been promoted and appointed as Additional Registrar. Tarun Mahajan, Secretary, has been promoted and appointed as Deputy Registrar, while Keshav Ram Sharma, Private Secretary, has been promoted and appointed as Secretary.

Rishi Mukherjee, Judgment Writer, has been promoted and appointed as Private Secretary. Further, Rajiv Negi, Clerk, has been promoted and appointed as Senior Assistant, and Satish Kumar, Restorer, has been promoted and appointed as Clerk.

Raju and Sher Singh, Gestetner Operators, have also been promoted and appointed as Restorers. The promotions were announced by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh here today. (ANI)

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