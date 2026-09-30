Gujarat launches single-window cinematic portal to facilitate film shooting permissions

Gujarat Tourism has launched a Single Window Cinematic Portal aimed at simplifying and streamlining the process of obtaining permissions for film shoots across the state.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 21:25 IST
Gujarat launches single-window cinematic portal to facilitate film shooting permissions
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi ([Photo/ Office of Dy. CM of Gujarat ). Image Credit: ANI
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Gujarat Tourism has launched a Single Window Cinematic Portal aimed at simplifying and streamlining the process of obtaining permissions for film shoots across the state. The portal was officially launched by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on World Tourism Day on September 27, 2026.

Developed by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL), the portal provides a single platform for obtaining necessary permissions for feature films, documentaries, web series and advertisement films, among other productions. The initiative is intended to facilitate national and international filmmakers, production houses and line producers seeking to shoot in Gujarat by making the permission process more convenient and streamlined.

The Gujarat portal has also been bi-directionally integrated with the Government of India’s Indian Cine Hub portal, connecting the state's film-shooting permission system with the national-level platform. As part of the implementation, officials from District Collector Offices and the Police Department, along with line producers in Gujarat, have been trained in the functioning of the portal and the associated permission process.

Gujarat Tourism said the state offers diverse locations for filmmakers, ranging from historical heritage sites and cultural landmarks to natural landscapes, coastline, desert regions and architectural attractions. The initiative is aimed at promoting Gujarat as a cinematic tourism and film-shooting destination while increasing the visibility of its tourism locations. The state also expects increased film-shooting activity to generate opportunities for local employment and benefit allied sectors, including hospitality and transportation. (ANI)

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