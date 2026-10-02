Amit Shah lauds Putin's praise for PM Modi's peace efforts, says it reflects India's growing global role

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards global peace was a matter of pride for every Indian. In a post on X, Shah said Putin's remarks, made on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, reflected India's growing role as a voice for global peace.

He said, “The Russian President Shri Vladimir Putin’s appreciation of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s tireless efforts towards global peace brings immense pride to every Indian. His statement, which coincides with the Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, who gave the world the message of peace and non-violence, demonstrates that India, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has today emerged as a trusted voice for global peace.” Shah said that during periods of wars, conflicts and global turbulence, Modi had emphasised that solutions could not emerge from battlefielShah said that during periods of wars, conflicts and global turbulence, Modi had emphasised that solutions could not emerge from battlefields but through dialogue and diplomacy.ds but through dialogue and diplomacy.

“During periods marked by wars, conflicts and turbulence, Modi Ji has conveyed the message that solutions do not emerge from battlefields but through dialogue and diplomacy,” he wrote on X. He also highlighted India's assistance during wars and calamities, saying it reflected the country's tradition of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

"India's voice matters greatly today whenever the world faces a global crisis, and Modi Ji's words are listened to with keen attention," Shah said. Shah said, “India, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has always stepped forward with help and assistance, whether in situations of war or calamity, giving new recognition to our timeless tradition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. This is the reason why India’s voice matters greatly today whenever the world faces a global crisis, and Modi Ji’s words are listened to with keen attention.”

President Putin on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, saying he has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, addressing the crowd. He further stated that “In each of our meetings, he raises this issue. He has an avid interest, and he has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position, but with an interest in the end of the conflict.”

Putin added that “I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we're thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas—I will not go into detail now— we are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible. Now, as for possible joint..." (ANI)