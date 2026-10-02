Punjab CM Mann seeks urgent lifting of 15 LMT wheat, 6 LMT rice from state

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday wrote to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, seeking the immediate movement of foodgrain stocks from the state amid a shortage of storage space ahead of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27. Mann, in his letter, has requested the Centre to ensure the movement of 6 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice between October 1 and October 10 and 15 LMT of wheat during October 2026.

The demand comes after the state's earlier request in September for the movement of 15 LMT of rice and 10–12 LMT of wheat. However, according to the letter, only 8.30 LMT of rice and 4.30 LMT of wheat had been moved out of Punjab between September 1 and September 29. The letter states that due to persistent shortage of storage space with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), only 99.50 LMT, or 94 per cent, of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) of KMS 2025-26 had been delivered till September 29, against the due quantity of 105.64 LMT. Nearly 6 LMT of rice was still pending for delivery.

Mann has also highlighted the wheat stocks occupying space in rice mills and mandi yards. According to the letter, nearly 40 LMT of wheat procured during RMS 2026-27 was stored at these locations on the understanding that it would be moved by the end of September or mid-October. However, nearly 17 LMT of wheat was still lying in rice mills and mandi yards as of September 29. The Chief Minister said the movement of these stocks was urgently required to create space for procurement and storage of paddy during KMS 2026-27. The letter also noted that peak paddy arrivals were expected around October 10.

Mann further pointed out that the State had been requesting at least 10 LMT movement of wheat and rice every month since June 2026. The Chief Minister has warned in the letter that continued storage of wheat in rice mills and mandi yards could leave insufficient space for the storage of incoming paddy and disrupt procurement operations.

He has also referred to concerns among rice millers over delayed milling and delivery of rice, particularly if the process extends beyond mid-October. Mann stated in the letter, “Delay in milling is already causing unrest amongst the millers and if the delivery of rice goes beyond mid-October, the rice millers may not come forward for storage & milling of paddy and such a scenario may result in unrest amongst other stakeholders also, especially farmers.”

In his concluding request, Mann sought the issuance of necessary directions to the concerned officials of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and FCI headquarters for movement of 6 LMT of rice from October 1 to October 10 and 15 LMT of wheat during October 2026. He said the requested movement was necessary to ensure smooth procurement operations during KMS 2026-27 and to avoid any “untoward/law & order situation” in the state. (ANI)