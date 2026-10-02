277.56 acres of Northern Ridge to be declared reserved forest in Delhi

The Delhi government has approved the Phase-I notification to declare 277.56 acres of land in the Northern Ridge as reserved forest, taking another step towards strengthening the protection of the city’s green cover. The notification covers 112.328 hectares of land under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The Northern Ridge, part of the Aravalli range, is considered an important ecological zone and one of Delhi’s key green areas. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said protecting the Northern Ridge was important for maintaining Delhi’s environmental balance and preserving its natural heritage for future generations.

She said giving the area legal protection as a reserved forest would help strengthen its long-term conservation. According to the Delhi government, 5,267.009 hectares of forest land have been notified as reserved forest during the tenure of the present government so far, compared with 96.16 hectares notified under previous governments.

With the addition of the Northern Ridge land, the total reserved forest area is expected to reach 5,363.169 hectares, or around 13,252 acres. The government had also approved the notification of around 1,000 acres of additional land in the Southern Ridge as reserved forest last month.

Officials said the measures are part of a broader effort to protect Delhi’s Ridge areas and strengthen the city’s natural green cover. The government has linked the conservation drive with its efforts to tackle pollution and climate-related challenges.

It said more than 73 lakh saplings have been planted across Delhi this year, while initiatives such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and ‘Vriksh Rath’ are encouraging citizens to participate in plantation activities. The next phase of the Northern Ridge conservation plan will focus on demarcation, habitat management and greater participation from local communities.

The government is also working on check dams and natural regeneration in Ridge areas to improve groundwater recharge, while students have been involved as ‘Eco-Warriors’ to create awareness about climate and biodiversity. (ANI)