"AAP moving towards extinction," says Pawan Khera as former leader Priyanka Kakkar joins Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said those seeking to work at the ideological level in the country believe the Congress is the only means, while targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and saying that the party has become weak and is now moving towards extinction in Punjab. Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Everyone wants to come on this path because the path to save this country's Constitution and democracy is the path of the Congress Party."

"See further what happens in which party... It (AAP) has become weak. Now it is moving towards extinction (in Punjab)... the leader is the wisest person. When they understand the pulse of the society, they understand where the wind is blowing... Those who want to achieve something at the ideological level in the country feel that Congress is the only means," he further said. His remarks came after former AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar, former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma and journalist Rajat Rakesh Tandon joined the Congress earlier in the day.

Further, Khera said the process of leaders joining the INDIA bloc had just begun and would continue until the election results are declared. On the Apni Janta Party president Swami Prasad Maurya joining the INDIA bloc, Khera said, “...This process has just begun. It will continue until the election results are declared.”

He also said caste or religion was not the sole criterion considered by the party while assigning responsibilities, following the appointment of Aradhana Misra ‘Mona’ as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) and Imran Masood as the Working President. "A person's caste or religion is not the sole criterion considered within the party. Different responsibilities are assigned to different individuals at different times. This does not imply any shortcoming on the part of the person who previously held the responsibility; rather, it means they are set to play a role elsewhere," he said. (ANI)