BJP delegation meets Karnataka DGP over SIR Form-7 complaints, Yediyurappa warns of statewide agitation

A BJP delegation submitted a complaint to the Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police. The delegation requested that complaints regarding Form-7 applications submitted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process be dealt with strictly in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, without succumbing to political pressure.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 21:15 IST
BJP delegation meets Karnataka DGP over SIR Form-7 complaints, Yediyurappa warns of statewide agitation
BJP delegation submits memorandum to Karnataka DGP (Photo/BJP). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday warned of a statewide agitation if police take legal action against or allegedly harass BJP workers in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. A BJP delegation comprising Yediyurappa, BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with MPs, MLAs and MLCs, visited the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police on Nrupathunga Road and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation, comprising former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with MPs, MLAs and MLCs, visited the DGP’s office on Nrupathunga Road today and submitted a memorandum. He said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the police and urged authorities to stop all action against BJP workers.

"Law and order has deteriorated across the state. No legal action should be taken against our workers under any circumstances. They should not be arrested, harassed or assaulted. If this continues, we will launch a statewide agitation," Yediyurappa said. "It is the responsibility of the police to ensure law and order does not deteriorate in the state. As a national party, the BJP is conducting itself as it should. We also have responsibility. All action against our workers must be stopped immediately," he said.

Yediyurappa also criticised the Chief Minister's protest at the Election Commission office, questioning the move to stage a dharna and make demands before the Commissioner. "The Chief Minister who came to the Election Commission office and staged a dharna should be ashamed. It is shameful for him to come and make demands and put pressure on the Commissioner," he said.

The BJP leader said the party had already submitted a memorandum to the State DGP and maintained that police officers should act according to the law. "We have already submitted a memorandum to the State DGP. If our request is valid, let action be taken. The police should not harass workers at the behest of the Chief Minister. Instead of working to please the government, police officers should work according to the law," he said. (ANI)

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