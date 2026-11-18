UN experts today raised alarm over increasing violence against Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights defenders in the occupied West Bank. They described attacks and restrictions affecting journalists, international observers and volunteers who accompany Palestinian communities threatened with displacement. The experts warned that targeting these people threatens accountability by removing witnesses and putting the preservation of evidence at risk.

The experts said the repression serves to remove people documenting what they described as serious international crimes connected to Israel's unlawful occupation, settlement activity and the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Their concerns extend beyond physical attacks to the growing use of arrests, detention, deportations and exclusion orders against people supporting vulnerable communities. They highlighted three recent incidents that illustrate the escalation facing those who defend Palestinian land rights, report on abuses or provide a protective presence.

These incidents took place as Palestinian communities face increasing forced displacement, fragmentation and removal from their homes and land, the experts said. They pointed to Israeli officials openly advocating permanent Israeli control over the occupied West Bank, settlement expansion and Palestinian displacement. Their statement connected the dangers facing human rights defenders with the wider pressure on the communities they support.

Arrests and assaults reach farms and communities

Palestinian land defender Ghassan Najjar was arrested in Burin and placed in administrative detention after repeated threats linked to his advocacy for Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest. Near Umm al-Khair, Israeli journalists and human rights defenders Andrey Khrzhanovskiy and Adèle Shoko, together with US journalist Jasper Nathaniel, were violently assaulted, according to the statement. Some of them faced arrest and subsequent exclusion orders despite evidence indicating they were victims of State-backed settler violence, the experts said.

Another incident near Kafr Ni'ma, west of Ramallah, involved the detention of 12 volunteers, two foreign journalists, one activist and two Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest. The experts presented these cases as examples of growing pressure on people accompanying Palestinian communities at risk of displacement. They warned that such targeting undermines efforts to document violations and preserve evidence needed to hold those responsible accountable.

Experts link repression to the unlawful occupation

Citing the International Court of Justice's findings, the experts said Israel's occupation and settlement enterprise are unlawful. They accused Israel of continuing to use powers derived from that occupation to facilitate what they described as ethnic cleansing in parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Those powers are being used to suppress people protecting Palestinian communities and peacefully documenting violations of international law, they said.

The experts warned that Palestinian communities and those seeking to protect them would continue to face violence, displacement and repression for as long as the occupation and settlement enterprise remain. Their statement described the attacks on defenders as part of the conditions placing Palestinian communities under sustained pressure. They called for action addressing the occupation and settlements as essential to protecting both residents and those who accompany them.

States urged to use political, economic and diplomatic pressure

The experts called on States to use every available political, economic and diplomatic means to secure Israel's withdrawal from the occupied territory. They urged the evacuation of Israeli settlers, citing the requirements set out by the International Court of Justice. They described these steps as the only effective and urgent path to ending the violations endured by Palestinian communities and preventing further attacks on human rights defenders and protective presence volunteers.