The Government of Sierra Leone today launched the AgriConnect Compact, a national framework bringing together public investment, private businesses and development partners to strengthen agriculture. Supported by the World Bank Group and other partners, the Compact connects food and nutrition security with better incomes, new jobs and investment across priority agricultural value chains. Its central task is to help farmers move from growing mainly for household needs to running commercially viable farms with reliable buyers.

Built on the Government's Feed Salone Strategy, the Compact prioritizes rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, oil palm and poultry as opportunities to expand production and agribusiness. Farmers would receive support to raise productivity, use irrigation and climate-smart practices, strengthen their organizations and connect with structured markets and processors. The framework brings these efforts together so that higher production can translate into stronger livelihoods and more dependable food supplies.

By 2030, the Compact targets better food and nutrition security for one million people and productivity and market-access services for one million farmers. Increased production, processing and agribusiness development are expected to create approximately 120,000 jobs, giving young people more opportunities across the sector. Delivering these outcomes is estimated to require $1 billion during 2026–2030, equivalent to about $200 million annually, with contributions expected from the government, the World Bank Group, development partners and private investors.

Turning agricultural potential into dependable livelihoods

Agriculture contributes an estimated 25–30% of Sierra Leone's GDP and supports the livelihoods of between one-half and two-thirds of its population. About 15% of the country's 5.4 million hectares of arable land is cultivated, leaving considerable room to expand production with the right services and investment. Farming remains largely dependent on rainfall and weakly connected to markets, with inadequate infrastructure, limited inputs, low processing capacity and climate shocks restricting what producers can earn.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka described the Compact as a shared roadmap for putting more food on tables, raising farmers' incomes and creating jobs for young people. He said the government is committed to a transformation led by private businesses and enabled by public policy and investment. Delivering that commitment will involve cooperation with the World Bank Group, development partners and the private sector across the Compact's priorities.

Connecting farms with roads, finance and buyers

Three pillars guide the Compact: stronger productivity, resilience and market integration; a better policy and regulatory environment for agribusiness; and expanded agricultural finance and private capital. Planned actions include a national digital farmer registry, more small-scale irrigation, rehabilitated rural feeder roads, seed and fertilizer reforms and stronger land tenure. Warehouse receipt systems, matching grants and instruments that reduce investment risk are included to improve financing options and support agribusiness growth.

Robert R. Taliercio, World Bank Group Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, said the country's land, water and people give it the capacity to feed itself and compete in regional markets. He described AgriConnect as a framework linking policy reform, public investment and private capital around smallholder farmers and agribusinesses. Abel Lufafa, the Group's Practice Manager for Agriculture and Food for Africa West and Central, emphasized that stronger farmer organizations, finance, risk-sharing tools and better business policies should attract investment that creates jobs and raises productivity.

Building a shared commitment to delivery

Nathalie Kouassi Akon, IFC Division Director for Africa West, welcomed the Compact as a timely framework for aligning government, development partners and businesses around shared agricultural priorities. She said that coordination creates a foundation for stronger value chains and greater private investment across the sector. Agribusiness remains a strategic sector for IFC in Sierra Leone, reflecting its place in the country's investment agenda.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will lead implementation through the Agricultural Sector Working Group, which includes development partners, private businesses, farmer organizations and local councils. Support comes from the African Development Bank Group, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank Group, including IFC. This shared structure brings the institutions financing and supporting agricultural development together with the farmers, businesses and communities whose participation will shape delivery.